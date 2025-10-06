Back to overview
ABL gets marine warranty role for UK’s subsea green electricity superhighway

Project & Tenders
October 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been selected to provide marine warranty survey services to support the installation of Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), said to be the UK’s largest electricity transmission project and the longest high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable.

Developed by a joint venture of SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, EGL2 involves the installation of a 505-kilometer, 2 GW HVDC subsea cable connecting Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in Yorkshire. Project construction started in September 2024.

ABL will deliver the technical review and approval of project and procedural documentation, provide suitability surveys of the fleet proposed for marine transportation and installation operations, and DP assurance where required, as well as review and approve all warranted operations with on-site attendances.

Cable laying operations are expected to take place between January and September 2028.

ABL defined the contract as sizeable, which is defined as between $1 million and $3 million in expected value.

“This appointment reflects ABL’s reputation as a trusted MWS partner for major power transmission infrastructure development and reinforces our position at the forefront of supporting the UK’s energy transition. We look forward to contributing to this strategic initiative,” said Hege Norheim, CEO of ABL Group.

EGL2 is expected to be completed in 2029 and will, once operational, transport renewable electricity capable of powering around two million homes.

