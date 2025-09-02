Back to overview
ABL Group names new CEO as co-founder transitions to another role

Human Capital
September 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group has made changes to its executive management team with the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding the company’s co-founder in the role.

Hege Marie Norheim. Source: ABL Group

The new CEO, Hege Marie Norheim,. brings experience in oil & gas and renewables from roles of Senior Vice President at Norsk Hydro and Statoil, now Equinor, as well as at NYSE-listed FREYR, in addition to serving as director on the board of multiple industry, finance and technology companies, including ABL Group.

Norheim is currently Director of Transformation and Energy at Paris-listed IT company Sopra Steria, and is a former junior minister of the Norwegian Prime Minister’s office as well as the Norwegian Ministry of Finance.

Reuben Segal, who co-founded the predecessor to ABL Group in 2013, has been CEO of ABL Group since 2022 and will take on the Chief Growth Officer (CGO) role. He has previously been Chief Operating Officer (COO) and headed up the group’s Middle East operation.

“The Board is delighted that Hege Marie Norheim has accepted the CEO role and that ‘Mr ABL’ Reuben Segal remains with the company he co-founded, to drive further growth. Hege Marie already knows ABL Group well, having served on the Board for the past two years, while Reuben takes the CGO role that is perfectly suited to his customer-centric skillset and global network,” said Glen Rødland, Chairman of ABL Group.

“The message from the Board is to deliver improved and resilient return on capital, continued growth and further consolidation of our industry. The combination of Hege Marie and Reuben is ideal to deliver on this objective.”

Current CCO Ian Cummins will take on the newly created title of Chief Performance Officer.

The management changes will be effective from September 15. As a result, Norheim will step down as board member.

ABL Group operates under four main brands, including ABL, OWC, Longitude and AGR.

