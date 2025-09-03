Back to overview
ABS: Advanced battery technologies could support alternative fuels, reduce fuel costs

Market Outlooks
September 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The latest advances in battery technologies have the potential to not only support direct electrification and the integration of alternative fuels but also offer pathways to enhance operational efficiency and reduce fuel costs, according to the latest analysis from classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The report, Emerging Battery Technologies in the Maritime Industry Volume II, examines safety risks in emerging battery systems, focusing on thermal runaway (TR) and gas emissions. In addition, it provides insights to guide the safe implementation and development of comprehensive safety strategies.

As per ABS, the analysis is intended as a critical resource for operators looking to incorporate advanced battery technologies into their fleets.

Michael Kei, ABS’s Vice President, Technology, noted: “Batteries offer tangible benefits in marine and offshore operations, supporting advancements in efficiency, regulatory compliance and emission reduction. The challenges are primarily due to the developing comprehension of TR behavior, the need for wider research on gas generation and explosion hazards, and the lack of a robust safety management strategy for large-scale applications. At ABS, we are proud to offer the latest insights into fire safety strategies and the safe integration of current and advanced battery technologies.”

It is understood that the study explores the latest advancements in technologies, including lithium-ion (Li-ion) and six next-generation batteries, evaluating the maturity, benefits, and challenges of energy storage systems for marine and offshore applications.

It concludes that the future of marine battery technology lies in the continuous innovation and development of next-generation systems. ABS said: “By overcoming the limitations of current technologies and embracing emerging solutions, the marine industry can achieve greater efficiency, sustainability and safety, paving the way for a cleaner and more reliable energy future.”

In other recent news, it is worth mentioning that together with UK-based maritime nuclear innovation company CORE POWER and Greek nuclear energy company Athlos Energy, ABS established a consortium to assess the feasibility of deploying floating nuclear power plants (FNPPs) in the Mediterranean Sea.

Furthermore, the classification society inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s shipbuilding major HD Hyundai Samho, part of HD Hyundai Group, to collaborate on an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled smart shipyard project.

