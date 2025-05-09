Back to overview
ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo to drive digital automation in shipyard operations

Collaboration
May 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) have signed a joint development project (JDP) to create digital manufacturing-based automation equipment for shipyards.

It is understood that the JDP establishes a collaborative framework focused on leveraging smart technology within HD Hyundai Mipo’s shipyard operations that include artificial intelligence, communication technologies, automation, and robotics.

ABS said it will utilize its ‘Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards’ to help HMD identify opportunities for process improvement, focusing on features such as hyper-connectivity, advanced automation, and data-driven intelligence.

As disclosed, the JDP also outlines the potential for additional certifications from ABS, such as product design assessment or manufacturing assessment, provided all necessary criteria are met.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS’ Chairman and CEO, commented: “Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing shipyard production, pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities. Smart features are enhancing health, safety, and quality processes, allowing efficiency and innovation in modern shipbuilding. From augmented and virtual reality to 3D engineering, AI based simulation, digital twins and robotics and automation these advancements are shaping the future of smart ships and smart shipbuilding.”

Hyung Kwang Kim, HMD’s President and CEO, stated: “With this joint development project, we aspire for the digital manufacturing initiative spearheaded by Mipo to receive objective evaluations from certification bodies and establish itself as a global standard. Furthermore, we hope it will act as a force multiplier for shipowners and classification societies resulting in making construction processes more efficient.”

