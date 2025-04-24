HD Hyundai Mipo
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding HD Hyundai Mipo bags $111M order for boxship pair

HD Hyundai Mipo bags $111M order for boxship pair

Vessels
April 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo—one of three affiliates under the umbrella company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering—has won another multimillion-dollar order; this time for two containerships.

Illustration. Courtesy of HD Hyundai Mipo

On April 24, 2025, the company revealed in a stock exchange filing that it received a KRW 159.3 billion ($111.08 million) order from an undisclosed company based in Asia.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to their owner by the end of May 2027.

No further details regarding the boxship duo have been shared.

The new contract comes just a few days after HD Hyundai Mipo clinched an order for two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers valued at KRW 230.6 billion.

The gas carrier pair, reportedly ordered by the Netherlands-based Nieto Trading, is planned for delivery in July 2027.

In related news, the Ulsan-based shipbuilder recently launched a 22,000 cbm liquefied CO2 carrier, described as the “world’s largest”. Ordered by Greek shipping company Capital Clean Energy Carriers, the newbuild is the first of four identical units being built at the yard for the Greek owner.

Specifically, the 159.9-meter-long ship features three ‘Bi-lobe type storage tanks’ that can maintain a low temperature and high-pressure environment of -55℃ and five times the atmospheric pressure, making it fit for transporting various liquefied gas cargoes such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia in addition to liquefied CO2.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles