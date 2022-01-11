ABS awards AIP to Samsung Heavy for FLNG mooring system

January 11, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the design of a mooring system for an FLNG facility.

Courtesy of ABS

This system by Samsung Heavy allows a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) to be safely spread moored on one side. This way, it is enabling LNG carriers to berth and load on the opposite side free from obstructions.

“ABS is the market leader in classification of offshore production units, which includes FLNG assets. This means we are well placed to understand the unique requirements of these units, with a focus on safety. I’m proud to be able to support SHI with this innovation,” said Matt Tremblay, vice president.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago HHI partners up with ABS for real-life autonomous ship tech trials Posted: 1 day ago

“The one-side spread mooring system is a patented technology that can replace complex turrets in a mild offshore environment,” said Wang K. Lee, Vice President of SHI’s Offshore Business Division. “It will be the optimized solution for shipping companies looking for economical FLNG models.”

ABS says it has more than 150 floating oil and gas facilities that received its AiP. These include vessels used for floating LNG (FLNG).