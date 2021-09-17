ABS, DSME team up on LCO2 carrier

September 17, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and classification society ABS have joined forces to develop designs for a 70,000 cbm very large liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier.

As informed, DSME, which has previously developed a conceptual design of a 100,000 cbm LCO2 carrier, will develop a new design that can increase operational efficiency by increasing tank size.

The joint development project (JDP) is responding to the development of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, which will ultimately require larger vessels for CO2 transport.

In order to increase tank capacity, the JDP will study the application of various steel materials as well as existing low-temperature steel.

“CCUS can play a role in reducing emissions in a range of industries, but the supply chain will need vessels capable of transporting CO 2 safely and efficiently,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“That’s why this JDP with DSME is so important, not just for the maritime industry but for ambitions to reduce the carbon footprint of the entire global economy.”

“The new LCO2 vessels will comply with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Marine Vessels and the ABS Guide for Liquefied Gas Carriers with Independent Tanks as well as the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code),” the company also noted.

Details on when the vessel will be available were not revealed.

Other industry players are also partnering on the development of LCO2 vessels. Last month, DSME’s compatriot company POSCO partnered up with shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) and others to develop LCO2 carrier.

Under the deal, the partners aim to develop an LCO2 carrier of over 20,000 cbm by 2025.

