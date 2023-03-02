ABS okays Value Maritime’s carbon capture system

March 2, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Value Maritime (VM) for its carbon capture system onboard seagoing vessels.

Value Maritime

Credit: Value Maritime

The Filtree System is a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter. It includes a carbon capture module that captures the CO2 onboard in a battery container..

The AiP confirms Value Maritime’s carbon capture system is compliant with ABS’s rules for building and classing marine vessels and their requirements for onboard CCS.

Value Maritime’s CCS technology is expected to allow the vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future.

“Carbon capture onboard is a critical technology in the industry’s push for net zero. We are proud to be able to use our experience to support innovative ideas like Value Maritime’s Filtree System that gives clients more options in the marketplace. The Filtree system follows ABS onboard carbon capture requirements and promises to materially advance the adoption of this technology at sea,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Carbon Capture onboard ships has always made sense to us. We just needed to figure out the most efficient way of making it happen. Thanks to ABS’s Approval in Principle for our Carbon Capture System we can share our latest green technology with the existing shipping fleet and newbuild market,” Christiaan Nijst, Co-Founder & Director – Value Maritime, stated.

The Filtree System has already been installed on over 20 vessels from the existing fleet, according to the company.

The system is set to be installed on the newbuild container vessels of Nordic that are operated by BG Freight Line and which will additionally feature the modular CO2 capture and storage system.

This technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a “CO2 battery,” where it is stored and transported to shore.

On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100% circular solution.

Two weeks ago, Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) completed the installation of Value Maritime’s Filtree system onboard its managed vessel M/T Pacific Cobalt in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.