Back to overview
Home Green Marine Decarbonizing vessels that cannot yet switch to green fuels: Carbon capture first for MOL LR1 tanker

Decarbonizing vessels that cannot yet switch to green fuels: Carbon capture first for MOL LR1 tanker

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
March 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch cleantech company Value Maritime (VM) has installed its exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and carbon capture unit aboard Nexus Victoria, an LR1 product tanker owned by Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

Courtesy of Value Maritime

As informed, Value Maritime equipped the ship with a 15MW next-generation EGCS Filtree system that can filter sulfur and (ultra)fine particulate matter and capture 10% of the vessel’s CO2 emissions with potential scalability to 30% if needed.

Nexus Victoria, with a deadweight tonnage of 75,000, is now the largest vessel to incorporate VM’s SOx scrubber with carbon capture technology and “the first-ever” LR1 tanker to sail with this system.

The installation, which began in December 2024, was recently completed in Singapore under the supervision of VM’s specialized technical team.

Related Article

In April 2024, MOL contracted Value Maritime to equip the LR1 product tanker with the Filtree solution. The decision was part of the shipping company’s broader environmental strategy targeting net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“This system represents a crucial step in decarbonising vessels that cannot yet transition to next-generation fuels,” Hiroyoshi Kubo, Executive Officer, Tanker Unit at MOL, said.

“Together with Value Maritime, we are committed to advancing carbon capture solutions and building a CO2 value chain that contributes to a sustainable, carbon-neutral industry.”

Specifically, the Filtree system is designed to filter sulfur, CO2 and (ultra)fine particulate matter from the vessel’s exhaust stream. The system’s plug-and-play design includes onboard CO2 capture and storage capabilities, enabling captured CO2 to be offloaded onshore for reuse in greenhouse cultivation, methanol production, and even the food industry.

Looking ahead, Value Maritime aims to expand its partnerships across Asia and enhance its carbon logistics infrastructure through Value Carbon, its dedicated carbon capture and storage sister company.

“End-to-end carbon capture solutions are essential to achieving industry-wide decarbonisation,” Christiaan Nijst, Co-founder and Director of Value Group, commented.

“By integrating maritime carbon capture with onshore utilisation, we’re closing the loop on emissions and creating a more sustainable shipping ecosystem.”

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles