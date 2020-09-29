Abu Dhabi Ports expands logistics reach with MICCO acquisition

September 29, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

UAE-based port operator Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, has acquired MICCO Logistics, a local freight forwarder, becoming a fully integrated supply chain logistics provider.

MICCO will be integrated into Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics, the group’s logistics arm.

Image by Abu Dhabi Ports

With this move, Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics leverages MICCO’s experience and capabilities as the emirate’s first provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, the port operator said.

MICCO’s international and regional logistics solutions, its large and diversified transportation fleet, and a network of temperature-controlled warehouses, combined with the group’s multi-cargo handling and industrial zone capacity, will enable Abu Dhabi Ports to serve its clients along every segment of the supply chain, the port operator further said.

“We are collaborating with Abu Dhabi Ports to transform its logistics arm into one of the largest … providers of fully integrated and holistic logistics solutions in the UAE and beyond,” Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports and Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, commented.

“This reflects ADQ’s key role in stimulating economic development and growth through our logistics cluster while further strengthening Abu Dhabi Ports’ strategic position as a leading provider of integrated port and industrial zone services, and a facilitator of global maritime trade and logistics.”

“The acquisition of MICCO is a critical step in our emirate’s journey to establish itself as a leading hub within the global trade and supply chains,” Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said.

Founded in 1978, MICCO Logistics is one of the first local freight forwarders established in Abu Dhabi and one of the first businesses to offer consolidated freight services to the emirate’s oil and gas industry.

Headquartered in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Ports is a company that owns, manages and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea.