Acteon firm gets more decommissioning work with Chevron

April 10, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

InterMoor, part of Acteon’s engineering, moorings and foundations division, has secured a contract extension with Chevron for a decommissioning scope in Thailand.

Source: Acteon

Following the completion of Phase 1 decommissioning work in 2021 in the Gulf of Thailand, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production (CTEP) has extended InterMoor’s field decommissioning contract by adding more packages for the disconnection and removal of pipelines.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement and offshore execution, topside modifications work, as well as disconnection and removal of pipelines, Single Point Mooring (SPM) and associated subsea infrastructure.

Like in the first phase, InterMoor will use cutting tools provided by its sister company Claxton, while Aquatic will provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) recovery equipment and UTEC will provide the survey spread.

Speaking about the most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that last year UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult granted InterMoor a Fit for Offshore Renewables status.

The program verifies that UK service providers are equipped and have the key management systems and competence required to work in the offshore renewable energy sector.