Acteon launches cloud-based platform for subsea assets and data

March 14, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UTEC, a Geo-services brand that is part of Acteon, has launched a cloud-based platform that gives the offshore energy industry a 360° visualization of subsea assets and data.

Through iSite Subsea, users can source, view, manage and report on seabed, survey and asset data, as well as interrogate and compare data over time, remotely, 24/7 and without specialist software knowledge. It is designed to meet the needs of the offshore renewable energy market, and oil and gas subsea asset owners.

The platform facilitates the digital delivery, throughout the lifecycle of a subsea asset, of geophysical, geotechnical, structural integrity monitoring, inspection, and maintenance surveys, giving developers and contractors access to the data they need to plan, evaluate, execute, and solve safety, environmental and risk scenarios.

According to Acteon, the streamlined end-to-end service delivery, including data input, storage, and visualization, ensures that the latest data sets are always available to all users and eliminates the risk of double handling, incomplete data entries, multiple versions, and lost data/information.

This is said to help reduce costs, lower risk, enhance health and safety, and deliver better-informed decisions.

The technology is developed from UTEC’s iSite collaborative virtual asset and data management platform.

“Energy customers have been using iSite to drive safety and efficiency, reducing costs on their above-water assets for more than 10 years,” said Paul Smith, Managing Director of UTEC.

“We are now bringing the advantages of our product to the subsea market as a dedicated tool. iSite Subsea development has been driven by our customers’ needs. It is designed to help them reduce the time and costs associated with multiple visits, lower risk and achieve significant health and safety improvements through smart data management and interrogation tools that inform decisions.”

Acteon is also taking part in the development of a new system that is expected to “revolutionize” subsea cutting.

Namely, the company’s Claxton partnered up with the University of Aberdeen, the National Decommissioning Centre, and the Net Zero Technology Centre for the development of the Underwater Laser Cutting (UWLC) technology, said to improve efficiency when used for downsizing activity or applicable subsea decommissioning scopes.