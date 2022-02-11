ORE Catapult says Acteon’s InterMoor is fit for offshore renewables

February 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has granted InterMoor, the lead brand for Acteon’s mooring and anchors segment, a Fit for Offshore Renewables status.

Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) is a programme that verifies that UK service providers are equipped and have the key management systems and competence required to work in the offshore renewable energy sector.

InterMoor’s key capabilities are focused on mooring design and engineering, mooring equipment procurement, and offshore installation of mooring systems

“Achieving F4OR status confirms that we have the right key management systems and competence required for success in the offshore renewable energy sector and it illustrates our commitment to the energy transition,” said Alan Duncan, InterMoor managing director.

“As offshore renewable projects move further away from the coast and into greater water depths, our mooring expertise becomes crucial to secure these assets. Participating in the F4OR programme has been of great value to assist our development in this field.”

Acteon just recently also secured accreditation from DNV for its geo-services business segment. This includes ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental) and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety) certification.

