Photo: Courtesy: Acteon

Back to overview
Home Deepwater installation Acteon names new InterMoor MD

Acteon names new InterMoor MD

November 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea services group Acteon has appointed Chris Johnston as group managing director of its global moorings and anchors business – InterMoor.

Based i Houston, Johnston brings more than 35 years of industry experience from every major oil and gas basin.

He recently served as a vice president at Valaris.

Johnston was responsible for overseeing and leading the North and South Americas team managing a fleet of 29 rigs.

InterMoor MD Chris JohnstonChris Johnston said: “I look forward to putting my experience to work and building on the excellent work already undertaken to establish a fully integrated and international moorings and anchors business for Acteon, particularly in the upcoming area of renewables.”

Related news

List of related news articles