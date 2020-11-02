Acteon names new InterMoor MD
Subsea services group Acteon has appointed Chris Johnston as group managing director of its global moorings and anchors business – InterMoor.
Based i Houston, Johnston brings more than 35 years of industry experience from every major oil and gas basin.
He recently served as a vice president at Valaris.
Johnston was responsible for overseeing and leading the North and South Americas team managing a fleet of 29 rigs.
Chris Johnston said: “I look forward to putting my experience to work and building on the excellent work already undertaken to establish a fully integrated and international moorings and anchors business for Acteon, particularly in the upcoming area of renewables.”
