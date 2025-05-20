DOF's four new contracts with Petrobras worth around $480 million
May 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured four long-term contracts with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras that are together worth approximately $480 million.

Source: DOF

Skandi Iguaçu, which DOF describes as one of the biggest anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessels ever built in Brazil with a 350mt+ bollard pull (BP) and large winch storage capacity, has been contracted for four years.

The contract comes in continuation of the vessel’s current one and is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Skandi Angra (280mt BP), Skandi Paraty (288mt BP) and Skandi Urca (260mt BP) have each also been contracted for four years, with expected start in January 2026 in sequence with their current contracts.

The scope for these three contracts includes work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) rated to operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “We are happy to announce these contract awards which build backlog into 2030 at solid terms. The contract awards demonstrate our operational pedigree and reinforce our position as a leading player within the high-end AHTS vessel segment in Brazil.”

Of note, in March, Petrobras prolonged the assignment of the pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Skandi Buzios, owned and operated by a joint venture (JV) consisting of DOF Group and TechnipFMC.

As for DOF’s other recent news, the Norwegian company announced last month that it was staying with the multi-purpose vessel Skandi Hercules in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to perform subsea mooring installation services.

