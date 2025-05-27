Leadership change at Scana as new CEO takes over
May 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-headquartered offshore energy technology and services provider Scana is undergoing a leadership change with the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO).

Source: Scana

Following Pål Selvik’s decision to step down from the position, Scana has appointed Baste Tveito, previously its chief operating officer (COO), as the new CEO, effective from today, May 27.

According to the company, Tveito brings extensive industry experience from senior management positions in oil & gas, systems industry, and business organizations.

Furthermore, Selvik has agreed to a six-month lock-up period for his shares in Scana.

“I am grateful for the trust and motivated by the opportunity to lead the value creation journey together with the talented people in our portfolio companies and in Scana ASA,” Tveito said.

Selvik stated: “Working for Scana has been a rewarding experience, first as chairman of the board, and later as CEO. I wish the company and Baste all the best going forward.”

