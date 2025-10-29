Acteon, Wynnergy team up to deliver offshore wind solutions across Asia

Acteon Wynnergy
October 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK-headquartered Acteon and Taiwan-based marine solutions provider Wynnergy Marine have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver renewable energy projects across the region.

Source: Acteon

The partnership supports offshore wind growth in Taiwan by providing integrated solutions that combine subsea services and local marine vessels.

Together, the companies combine Acteon’s knowledge in geophysical and geotechnical site investigations, offshore foundation construction, structural health monitoring, decommissioning, and digital asset integrity management with Wynnergy’s strengths in vessel operations, marine logistics, local equipment supply, and regulatory navigation.

The partners will deliver integrated solutions for site surveys, subsea Balance of Plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M), and double big bubble curtain (DBBS) services.

In terms of other news coming from Acteon, the company was recently awarded a contract by the joint venture between Ørsted and PGE for work on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

