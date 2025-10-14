FPSO BW Opal; Source: Santos
Acting CFO steps in at Santos as predecessor quits 'to pursue other interests'

Human Capital
October 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Australian energy player Santos has appointed an acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the resignation of the previous CFO.

As Sherry Duhe decided to resign as CFO a little over a year after taking on the role in September 2024, she will be replaced on an interim basis by Lachlan Harris. Harris has been the Treasurer and Deputy CFO at the company for over two years.

“Sherry has made a significant contribution in her time at Santos, leading the structural cost reduction initiative over the past year and implementing a number of other business improvements, particularly in the long-term planning and budget processes,” said Kevin Gallagher, Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Sherry has been a valued member of the Santos executive leadership team and is leaving the company to pursue other interests. I wish her all the very best for the future.”

According to Santos, Harris previously acted in the CFO role. He joined Santos from KPMG in 2010 and has held various risk and finance roles across the company since then.

As for Duhe, the former CFO previously held a CFO position at Newcrest Mining. Before that, she worked at Woodside Energy, Shell, and ExxonMobil.

In addition to leadership changes, the Australian player recently hit a production milestone. BW Opal, a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) working at the Barossa field offshore Australia, achieved first gas on September 20.

