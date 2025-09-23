AD Ports launches Luanda port terminal project, focused on modernization and sustainability

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The UAE-based terminal operator AD Ports Group, in partnership with Unicargas and Multiparques, has laid the foundation stone for the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal, signaling the beginning of a modernization and expansion effort at the Port of Luanda, Angola.

Credit: AD Ports Group

With an initial investment of $250 million over the first three years, the project is expected to reach a total investment of up to $380 million over the 20-year concession period, which is extendable until 2055. It is understood that the construction will span 18 months and will deliver infrastructure, technology, and sustainable equipment.

As informed, AD Ports holds an 81% stake in the multipurpose terminal and a 90% stake in the joint venture Noatum Unicargas Logistics, which is responsible for integrated logistics operations and fleet modernization, including refrigerated trucks and transport platforms.

The ongoing modernization of the Luanda terminal is set to transform it into a facility for general cargo, container, and Ro-Ro operations. Spanning 192,000 square meters with a 16-meter draft, it will reportedly be the only terminal at the Port of Luanda capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs.

According to AD Ports, the upgraded terminal will feature three Super Post-Panamax STS cranes and eight hybrid Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, supported by advanced IT systems to enhance operational efficiency, promote sustainability, and streamline logistics operations. Upon completion in Q1 2027, container capacity is expected to increase from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs, with Ro-Ro volumes exceeding 40,000 vehicles.

AD Ports seeks to connect Angola to major international logistics corridors to facilitate trade and regional integration. The project is intended to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across sectors such as logistics, maintenance, and terminal operations. As noted, it will also include training programs and initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering the local community.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports, stated: “Breaking ground on the Noatum Ports – Luanda Terminal marks a transformative moment for AD Ports Group, for Angola, and for the wider region. This flagship project reflects our long-term strategy to deliver world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and sustainable solutions that not only enhance trade and logistics but also create meaningful opportunities for the local community. By modernising this vital gateway, we are helping position Luanda as a leading maritime and logistics hub in Central and West Africa. In addition, we are unlocking new jobs, supporting skills development, and driving inclusive economic growth alongside greater connectivity for businesses and communities where we operate.”

To note, over the past three years, AD Ports Group has expanded into Africa, announcing more than $800 million in planned investments in the maritime and shipping, ports, and logistics sectors in Egypt, Congo, Tanzania, and Angola.

