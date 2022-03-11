AD Ports’ maritime unit orders green tugboat to meet growing demand

March 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Safeen Group, the maritime services arm of AD Ports Group, has ordered a Tier III tugboat from the Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine to meet its growing service requirements.

According to Med Marine, the parties signed a contract for MED-A2360 class tugboat compliant with International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Tier III standards to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Image by Med Marine

Under the contract, the Turkish shipbuilder will equip the tugboat with two Caterpillar 3512E type engines, in line with future emissions restrictions and reflecting commitments of AD Ports Group to reduce seaborne emissions.

The delivery of the tugboat is scheduled for October 2022.

Commenting on the contract, Med Marine’s business development manager Muhammet Gökhan said: “We are very happy and proud to continue our cooperation with Safeen Group with a new order of one of our best sellers — the MED-A2360 class tugboat. Maintaining strong cooperation and delivering orders safely is our main goal in this project.”

Adil Banihammad, CEO of Safeen Group added that the latest acquisition reflects the company’s commitment to investing in vessel equipment that boosts its fleet support offering.

The MED-A2360 series tugboat, designed by Robert Allan for Med Marine, was chosen for the third time by Safeen Group for its ship-handling, coastal towing, and general-purpose towing capabilities, the shipbuilder said.

It is worth mentioning that Med Marine recently secured a contract to build and deliver two RAstar 2800 75-tons bollard pull tugs with firefighting capabilities and escort notation for Svitzer, towage operator and part of Maersk, to service the Suez Canal.

