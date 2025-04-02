Tsuneishi launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuel tugboat

Back to overview
Vessels
April 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has launched the country’s first tugboat equipped with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine.

The 38-meter-long tugboat, which was developed and built as part of The Nippon Foundation’s Zero Emission Ships Project, was launched on March 28.

The vessel features twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines (4,400 horsepower class) and combines hydrogen with traditional marine fuels to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 60% compared to conventional tugboats.

Furthermore, the tugboat is equipped with facilities to store approximately 250 kg of high-pressure hydrogen gas to maintain the same operational performance as when using conventional fuel, the shipbuilder explained, adding that “in the unlikely event of failure of the hydrogen fuel system, the vessel can operate with only traditional marine fuels, thus ensuring the same level of safety as conventional vessels”.

In addition, all of the vessel’s hull was constructed using JGreeX, is a green steel material that has significantly reduced CO2 emissions by crediting the steel material with the amount of CO2 emissions reduced in the steel production process, contributing to a 100% emissions reduction caused by steel plates.

Nishijima Takanori, General Manager of the Design Division and Managing Executive Officer of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, said: “We have successfully launched our first hydrogen-fuelled tugboat. We will utilise the know-how and design processes we have developed in the construction of hydrogen-fuelled tugboats, which require high power, in the construction of further new fuel vessels.

“Our company is working to achieve carbon neutrality by developing and constructing new fuel vessels such as methanol-fuelled, LNG-fuelled and hydrogen-fuelled vessels, making use of group synergies. TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING will continue to contribute to the decarbonisation of the maritime industry through a multifaceted approach to the development and construction of new fuel vessels, and the utilisation of green steel materials.”

In 2024, the Japanese shipbuilder, through its joint venture (JV) with Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH, launched a new research & development (R&D) center to advance hydrogen development.

The center focuses on bringing hydrogen engines to the market for ships and land-based heavy-duty applications. Once fully developed, the engines are planned to be implemented in vessels built by Tsuneishi.

