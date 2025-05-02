Back to overview
Home Green Marine Damen secures new tug order from Fairplay Towage

Damen secures new tug order from Fairplay Towage

Vessels
May 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has received a contract to construct new tugs for Hamburg-based tugboat operator Fairplay Towage under its ongoing fleet renewal program. In addition, Damen signed a contract with Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei Louis Meyer.

Courtesy of Damen

The contract with Fairplay Towage includes three vessels – one RSD Tug 2513 and two ASD Tugs 2312 – scheduled for delivery later this year, with the second RSD Tug 2513 expected to join Fairplay Towage’s fleet in early 2026.

Once delivered to Louis Meyer, the ASD Tug 2312 will also enter into a long-term bareboat charter with Fairplay Towage.

With the latest order, Damen and Fairplay Towage mark a total of 15 newbuild vessels in four years.

According to the shipbuilder, the tugs are prepared for the integration of modular solutions to meet specific client requirements. Specifically, Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer selected a range of options for their tugs, including LNG firefighting (FiFi-1) and winterisation packages, as well as IMO Tier III compliance courtesy of the Damen Marine NOx Reduction System. 

Upon completion of construction at Damen’s yards in China and Vietnam, the vessels will be delivered to the Port of Rotterdam via heavy lift shipment.

Philip Harmstorf, Managing Director of Fairplay Towage Group, commented on the new order: “The decision to order from Damen is based on our long-term strategy for fleet modernisation. The new tugs will not only help us optimise our operations and increase efficiency but also fulfil our commitment to sustainable technologies. Collaborating closely with Damen allows us to benefit from their proven designs and innovative solutions tailored to our specific requirements.

“Furthermore, we are impressed with Damen’s service offerings and aftersales support, which ensures that our vessels remain in excellent condition and meet the high demands of our customers. With this investment in new, modern tugs, we are making a strong statement about the future of Fairplay Towage Group and simultaneously show commitment towards our clients to serve them in time, safer, cleaner and more efficiently.”

Related Article

Damen Sales Manager for Germany, Joschka Böddeling said: “I am very grateful to both Fairplay and Louis Meyer for their continuing trust in Damen. These orders are a clear sign that both organisations, based on their now extensive experience with Damen vessels, are benefitting from the advantages harmonising their fleet structure. Our companies have worked together closely these past few years, and I am looking forward to continuing our mutually fruitful relationships with these latest orders.”

The Dutch shipbuilder recently signed a contract with Turkish conglomerate İÇDAŞ for the local construction of an azimuthing stern drive (ASD) tug, enabling the vessel to be constructed locally in Türkiye under the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC).

Under the contract, Damen will provide İÇDAŞ with a vessel design and licence package, enabling the company to construct the tug at its own shipyard in Çanakkale. İÇDAŞ will operate the tug at its own ports on the Sea of Marmara.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles