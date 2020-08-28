Advanced Insulation invests in new facility due to increase in subsea demand
Advanced Insulation has invested over £8 million pounds in a new facility in Gloucester, due to the steadily increasing demand for its subsea buoyancy products.
The company recently signed a ten-year lease for a new 65,000sq ft factory close to its UK head office.
The expansion into the new unit will enable the installation of machinery which will enable Advanced Insulation to increase capacity, implement efficiency improvements and will include bespoke test facilities.
The programme will see all buoyancy production transferred from its current production facility in Plymouth to the new facility.
“This is a significant financial investment for us (Advanced Insulation), but one that will enable us to increase capacity to meet market demand and will enhance our ability and reduce the time to develop and test new buoyancy products to meet the changing needs of the subsea market.” said managing director Andrew Bennion. “We have demanding growth objectives, and I’m delighted that we are able to proceed as planned despite the current climate we’re operating in, due to the pandemic”.
