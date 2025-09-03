Back to overview
Advent advances EU-funded renewable hydrogen technologies project

Business Developments & Projects
September 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. Advent Technologies Holdings’ wholly-owned Greek subsidiary, Advanced Energy Technologies, has submitted five required deliverables to the European Climate, Infrastructure, and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) and is preparing to submit the first progress report in September, covering the initial six months of its EU-funded Renewable Hydrogen Innovative Technologies (RHyno) project.

According to Nora Gourdoupi, Advent’s Senior Vice President for Business Development, the company is actively engaged in the predesign phase of the facilities, including all necessary procedures for obtaining the required permits. Furthermore, the first draft of the master plan is expected to be completed by the end of September. Additionally, the project’s website has been live since July 2025, providing updates and information.

Notably, the RHyno project entails the development of key infrastructure for manufacturing innovative fuel cells, electrolyzers, and their key components, including Advent’s membrane electrode assembly technology at a megawatt (MW) scale.

As disclosed, RHyno aims “to pioneer the use of innovative materials to enhance power density and lifespan while significantly reducing the weight and volume of power systems through a streamlined balance of plant.” The facility is reportedly designed to optimize production processes, boost efficiency, and industrialize fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies.

The RHyno project officially commenced on April 1, 2025, and is currently in its sixth month of implementation. Funded by the EU Innovation Fund, it is expected to provide Advent with a total of €34,534,318 in non-dilutive grant funding over its duration.

Advent focuses on developing membranes, the membrane electrode assembly (MEA), and the fuel cell stack. Its fuel cells are said to enable the use of green e-fuels, renewable natural gas, or hydrogen on board.

