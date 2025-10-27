SunGreen and HydoTech ally to advance hydrogen production technology

Back to overview
October 27, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

SunGreen, a Singapore-based clean energy technology startup, and HydoTech, a China-based alkaline electrolyzer original equipment manufacturer (OEM), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate SunGreen’s proprietary nanoengineered electrodes into HydoTech’s alkaline electrolyzer systems to deliver enhanced system performance and reduced hydrogen production costs for industrial applications worldwide.

Credit: SunGreen and HydoTech

As explained, SunGreen develops and manufactures electrodes and porous transport layers using proprietary nanostructured coatings set to enhance electrochemical performance across multiple energy transition applications. For electrolyzers, the company’s electrodes are said to be designed to double hydrogen output while reducing energy consumption by up to 20% compared to conventional technologies.

It is understood that HydoTech’s Hydolyser platform adopts standardized cells and a cartridge stack design, integrated with the company’s HydoOS green hydrogen intelligent management system. Reportedly, this enables HydoTech to deliver higher efficiency, enhanced adaptability to green energy, and easier operation and maintenance.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on technical integration, performance validation, and commercialization planning. The partnership is expected to focus on optimizing system design to maximize the benefits of SunGreen’s electrode technology within HydoTech’s alkaline electrolyzer architecture.

Tulika Raj, CEO and Co-Founder of SunGreen, stated: “This partnership with HydoTech marks an important milestone in SunGreen’s journey to scale our advanced electrode platform technology globally. By integrating our high-efficiency, 100% PGM-free nanoengineered electrodes into HydoTech’s advanced alkaline systems, we are enabling the next generation of high-performance electrolysers that are commercially viable for scale and unlock the deployment of more efficient and cost-effective green hydrogen solutions across multiple industrial sectors. Together, we are accelerating the world’s transition toward net zero.”

Gu Junjie, CTO at HydoTech, commented: “Exploring the integration of SunGreen’s electrode technology with our advanced electrolysis technology aligns with our commitment to continuous innovation and practical implementation. We see potential in this collaboration to further improve our system’s efficiency and develop better economic solutions, which could support the broader adoption of green hydrogen across diverse application scenarios.”

