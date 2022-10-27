AG&P readies to bring first LNG to Philippines in early 2023

October 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics company Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) has completed the conversion of the ISH, a 137,512 cbm LNG carrier, into a floating storage unit (FSU) for the first Philippines LNG import terminal (PHLNG).

AG&P said that its subsidiary GAS Entec completed the conversion to an FSU in record time.

The FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

LNG carrier ISH. Courtesy of AG&P

In February 2022, AG&P signed a 15-year long-term charter agreement with ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) for the supply, operations and maintenance of its 137,512 cbm FSU for the PHLNG import terminal.

The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the cargo handling and safety system that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG.

Joseph Sigelman, Chairman & CEO of AG&P Group, said: “I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the FSU for our PHLNG Terminal that AG&P has executed in-house. This represents yet another milestone for Gas Entec which continues to be a market leader in the conversion of LNG carriers into floating terminals, extending their productive life and opening new markets. We look forward to opening the PHLNG LNG Regasification Terminal in early 2023, bringing LNG for the first time to the Philippines.”

Karthik Sathyamoorthy, President of AG&P Terminals and Logistics, added that the construction of two onshore tanks as part of PHLNG’s second phase has already started and will be integrated as part of the main terminal in 2024, ensuring high availability and reliability of natural gas for its customers.

