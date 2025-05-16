An LNG terminal on an island
Greek LNG terminal upgrade targets emissions-free ops

May 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Greece’s gas grid operator DESFA has updated the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal it operates in the country to boost its sustainability.

Revithoussa LNG Terminal; Source: DESFA

According to a social media post by the Greek player, following a planned shutdown on April 22, operations at the Revithoussa terminal resumed on May 12, 2025. The purpose of the shutdown was to enable the integration of a new high-pressure boil-off gas (BOG) compressor station.

The new compressor station, which is expected to enter operation soon, introduces what the Greek player says is a sustainable way of managing boil-off gases by minimizing product losses. As explained, it will capture LNG vapors from the terminal’s tanks and inject them into the high-pressure network.

As this is slated to eliminate flaring in normal operation, DESFA said the update will make Revithoussa a “zero CO2 emissions” terminal. Additionally, the terminal went through scheduled maintenance works and inspections to extend its lifecycle.

In parallel, tie-in works for the implementation of a small-scale LNG jetty were performed. This project is anticipated to enable the terminal to supply new areas of the country and further develop its bunkering business.

The Revithoussa LNG terminal is located on the islet of Revithoussa, 45 kilometers west of Athens. It boasts a storage capacity of 225,000 cubic meters (cbm) of LNG and a regasification capacity of 1,400 cbm per hour.

The terminal’s capacity got a boost when a floating natural gas storage unit (FSU) was introduced in 2022. DESFA claims the vessel, moored 700 metres from the terminal, increased the total capacity to approximately 370,000 cbm LNG, representing an increase of around 70%.

