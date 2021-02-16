AGR to advise Gassnova on carbon capture and storage

February 16, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Energy consultancy AGR has signed a framework agreement with Gassnova for carbon capture and storage technical advisory services.

Norway’s Gassnova facilitates the development of technology and solutions to enable cost efficient and progressive solution for the capture and storage of CO2.

AGR will deliver technical expertise across geoscience, reservoir, drilling and well engineering disciplines in addition to facilities and cost engineering.

Svein Sollund, chief executive officer of AGR, said:

“As the Norwegian government actively progresses its carbon neutral strategy, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a key method for tackling climate change and achieving low emissions targets.

“At AGR, we have worked with the Gassnova team closely over many years with the Longship full scale project being the most recent.”

Over the last two decades, AGR teams have supported diverse projects involving CCUS technologies. Assignments include providing CO2 storage site subsurface analysis on the UKCS; risk assessment and mitigation plans on potential CO2 leaks on a producing gas field in the North Sea; and also managing the drilling of an appraisal well as part of a possible full scale storage site offshore Australia.

Longship is a CCUS project that is a cornerstone of the Norwegian government’s climate change strategy. The first carbon capture project takes place at Norcem’s cement factory in the Oslo-fjord region. Longship also comprises funding for the transport and storage project Northern Lights, a joint project between Equinor, Shell and Total.