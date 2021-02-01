AGR inks strategic framework deal with dCarbonX

February 1, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Energy consultancy AGR said that its Well Management business unit has entered into a strategic framework agreement for decarbonisation exploration with UK-based dCarbonX.

The Scope covers supporting dCarbonX in the development of GeoEnergy resources.

This includes carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and geothermal and hydrogen storage covering dCarbonX’s planned operated projects in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

dCarbonX is a pioneering GeoEnergy company with focus on the exploration and development of subsurface assets to enable the energy transition.

GeoEnergy covers a wide scale of technologies and sources developed to produce energy from the geological subsurface.

This includes transitioning from established energy production from hydrocarbons to developing low carbon alternatives such as leveraging geothermal energy.

Andrew Stannard, executive VP UK, Mediterranean and Africa at AGR said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with dCarbonX in exploring and developing GeoEnergy resources. With AGR’s extensive experience and track record in the UK and Ireland, we will be able to competently and efficiently support the team at dCarbonX in bringing these plans to fruition. The team at AGR have worked with the founders of dCarbonX over many years and they bring a highly credible proposition to the energy transition.”

Tony O’Reilly, CEO of dCarbonX, also commented: “This partnership will allow dCarbonX to plan, approve and execute offshore drilling operations on our various planned GeoEnergy projects by leveraging on AGR’s leading and extensive well engineering experience spanning over 30 years We very much look forward to working with AGR in delivering these projects, which we believe can help to deliver the Energy Transition and a zero-carbon world.”

With offices around the world, AGR operates both in the exploration and development of hydrocarbons. Over the last two decades, the company has strengthened its expertise within the CCUS arena supporting the Energy Transition and our clients’ commitments to net zero emissions in energy production.