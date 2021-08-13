AGS wraps up ROV-deployed OBN survey in North Sea

August 13, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has completed the ROV-deployed ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the North Sea.

Announced on 30 November 2020, the survey was completed on schedule and budget, AGS informed.

Courtesy of Axxis Geo Solutions

“Building on its previous operational experience using node on a rope technology, AGS successfully adapted to ROV deployment and recovery”, the company said.

“The project crew mobilized from a smart-stack position in a very short period of time and will revert to a low-cost mode immediately following project completion”.

A month ago, AGS completed the sale of its seismic survey vessel Neptune Naiad.

The company also reported that it had repaid the remaining principal and accrued interest under the loan with Eksportkreditt Norge, which was guaranteed by Danske Bank and GIEK.