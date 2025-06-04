UAE subsea player grows Saab ROV fleet to nine
June 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The UAE-based CCC (Underwater Engineering) has upgraded its fleet with a new Saab remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with the aim of strengthening its offshore inspection and construction capabilities.

Source: Saab

According to Saab UK, the Saab Seaeye Panther XTP is a compact, powerful ROV designed for a wide range of offshore inspection and intervention tasks, and has a track record of robust performance in challenging conditions.

The delivery was completed in January, replacing CCCUE’s Panther 905, delivered in 2001, and follows the integration of another Panther XTP into the company’s fleet in 2023.

With this latest purchase, CCCUE operates a fleet of nine Saab Seaeye ROVs.

“We have worked with Saab Seaeye vehicles for more than two decades, and their reliability has been central to our operations. The Panther XTP’s proven performance, combined with its user-friendly design, makes it an ideal fit for the complex demands of our projects,” said Tavis Letherby, Survey/ROV Manager at CCCUE.

