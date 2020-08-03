Airborne Oil & Gas names chief financial officer

August 3, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Airborne Oil & Gas, a provider of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP), has promoted William de la Motte to chief financial officer (CFO) following six months as interim finance director.

William de la Motte started his career at Dutch trading company Ceteco in the Americas, where he stayed for 13 years and progressed to finance director.

In 2010, he was the CFO for SHV Energy Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, where he managed restructuring of the finance departments and introduced a cost-cutting programme which increased OPEX by 50% year-on-year.

In 2013, de la Motte returned to the Netherlands, spending six years as CFO on the board of CAIW Holding, a portfolio company of investment fund CIF which later sold to EQT Private Equity. De la Motte supported the business with the implementation of an efficiency strategy and CAPEX control programme that resulted in a 65% increase in revenue.

Starting his new role, he is based at Airborne Oil & Gas’ headquarters in Ijmuiden in The Netherlands, where it also hosts its 24/7 TCP manufacturing plant.

De la Motte said: “Airborne Oil & Gas has built up a world-class reputation for delivering a unique, high-quality technology that has proven to outperform more conventional approaches. Having started with the business as interim finance director before COVID-19 and the low oil barrel price shook up the sector, I’ve experienced first-hand how resilient Airborne Oil & Gas is and I’m honoured to play a more permanent role to help drive further efficiencies and support the company’s onwards journey.”

Airborne Oil & Gas CEO Oliver Kassam, said: “William has an excellent track record in supporting companies to reach their strategic goals through the successful implementation and delivery of financial frameworks and systems. He is a key addition to our senior leadership team and has already demonstrated his robust financial and managerial skills during this challenging time as the world adjusts to the current environment.”

De la Motte holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands.