Oceaneering names CFO successor as Alan Curtis announces retirement

June 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has announced a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) succession plan, as Senior Vice President and CFO Alan R. Curtis plans to retire effective January 1, 2026.

Alan Curtis, CFO. Source: Oceaneering

Curtis joined Oceaneering in 1995 as a financial controller and has served in various roles, including the last ten years as CFO.

According to Oceaneering, Michael W. Sumruld will join the company as Senior Vice President of Finance on September 1, 2025. He is expected to succeed Curtis as CFO following the retirement. Until then, Curtis will remain in a supporting role to ensure a smooth transition. Sumruld will report to CEO Rod Larson.

Sumruld previously served as CFO of Parker Drilling Company from October 2017 until its acquisition by Nabors Industries in March 2025. His responsibilities included investor relations, corporate development, treasury, finance and accounting, tax, FP&A, compliance, operations integrity, and IT. Earlier in his career, he held positions at LyondellBasell and Baker Hughes. He is a CPA with an accounting degree from the University of Houston and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

“On behalf of all Oceaneers, I would like to extend our deep gratitude to Alan for his financial leadership and strategic insights over the past decade. Under his leadership, we have consistently delivered steady shareholder returns and significantly enhanced our portfolio, enabling us to ‘solve the unsolvable’ for our customers in the most challenging environments. His extensive knowledge of Oceaneering and commitment to operational excellence and talent development have been instrumental to our success, and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Rod Larson, Oceaneering’s President and CEO.

“Since I hired Alan 30 years ago, he has demonstrated integrity and a natural curiosity about Oceaneering’s diverse services, products, and capabilities. Through his passion for the business, he developed close partnerships with our segment leaders, leading initiatives that strengthened our financial and organizational framework, and that continue to drive our financial and technological growth,” added M. Kevin McEvoy, Chairman of Oceaneering’s Board.

Commenting on the appointment, Larson noted that Sumruld’s selection followed a deliberate succession planning process. He highlighted their previous collaboration at Baker Hughes, where Sumruld demonstrated strong leadership skills and a business-minded, team-oriented approach. 

“The Board is excited that Mike will be joining the management team to drive Oceaneering’s continued growth and shareholder value,” concluded Larson.

In April, Oceaneering International reported achieving a revenue of $675 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 13% increase year over year, outperforming expectations due to “resilient utilization of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and strong vessel activity”.

Just recently, a multi-service vessel (MSV) owned by Norway’s Island Offshore completed a campaign in West Africa for Oceaneering and is getting ready for the next project in the region.

