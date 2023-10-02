Aker BP hands out another multi-million deal for North Sea power from shore project

October 2, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian oil and gas player Aker BP has picked Multiconsult Norge for civil engineering, consultancy, and supervision services in relation to a power from shore project at a recently sanctioned development in the North Sea offshore Norway.

Yggdrasil power from shore project; Source: Aker BP

The contract, which is valid until the end of 2027 and comes with an estimated value of approximately NOK 400 million or about $37.4 million, is for the Yggdrasil power from shore project, which is expected to provide a stable and secure power supply to Yggdrasil, with low emissions.

Tormod Huseby, Aker BP Project manager, commented: “We are very pleased to enter this long-term agreement with Multiconsult. The company has already contributed to the power from shore project in Yggdrasil for several years and has delivered high quality over time.”

Thanks to this deal, Multiconsult will provide all necessary onshore civil engineering for the power from shore system. In addition, the company will deliver consultancy and supervision services related to the preparation and follow-up of the power license, such as environmental assessments, dialogue with authorities, necessary applications, and site work.

Back on March 31, 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) awarded Aker BP a license to connect the platforms in the Yggdrasil area to the power grid in Samnanger in Vestland County. The concept includes a new transformer station at Børdalen in Samnanger, a new 11-kilometer 145 kV powerline in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar, and a 250-kilometer 145 kV sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

The Storting greenlighted the plans for the development and operation of the Yggdrasil area on June 5, 2023. This NOK 115 billion (around $10.78 billion at the time) development project is expected to contribute 65.000 full-time equivalents in Norway in the development and operational phase while the Norwegian share of the investments is over 65%. At the end of June 2023, Aker BP gave Linjepartner a multi-million contract for the delivery of overhead lines for the power from shore project.

The Yggdrasil area development, formerly NOAKA, entails Hugin, Munin, and Fulla located between the Alvheim and Oseberg fields in the North Sea. The development concept consists of an unmanned production platform to the north – Munin, formerly Krafla – a process platform with well bay area and living quarters – Hugin A, formerly NOA – to the south and a normally unmanned wellhead platform on Frøy – Hugin B – which will be tied back to Hugin A.

The entire Yggdrasil area is expected to be controlled remotely from an onshore integrated interaction center and control room in Stavanger. The development will be powered from shore, contributing to low emissions of less than 1 kg CO2 per barrel.