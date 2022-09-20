Aker BP picks compatriot firm for oil spill monitoring system

September 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s oil and gas company Aker BP has selected compatriot technology supplier Vissim to develop an expanded digital platform for future oil spill monitoring and detection system on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Vissim will develop a software solution that integrates input from a number of different oil spill detection sources, including radars, satellites, and sensors on subsea production equipment, and combine them into one visual overview.

The solution will be applied to all Aker BP-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The company stated that the new software is an easy, configurable web-based solution for any oil and gas assets and is easily accessible for both onshore and offshore personnel.

Additionally, it will integrate meteorological data to allow Aker BP to plan for so-called compensating measures in connection with its offshore operations.

Vissim’s oil spill detection system is said to be based on its comprehensive OCEAN data platform that enables AI and machine learning.

The contract is valid for two years, with options for further extensions.

“The system will provide an integrated 24/7 real-time visual overview of all Aker BP’s oil spill monitoring and detection tools and systems,” said Håvard Odden, director of Vissim’s North Sea operations.

“This upgrade gives Aker BP easier access to oil spill detection and awareness concerning different detection technologies, which underlines the company’s dedication to safe and responsible operations on the NCS.”

Aker BP produces oil and gas from six field centers on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The company is the operator of five fields, the two floating production units (FPSO) Skarv and Alvheim, as well as platforms Ivar Aasen, Valhall and Ula, and is the license partner in the Johan Sverdrup field.

