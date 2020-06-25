Aker Solutions gets LoI for Breidablikk subsea system from Equinor

Aker Solutions has received a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system for the Breidablikk project in the North Sea.

The potential contract value is approximately NOK 2 billion, excluding options.

The scope of work covers a complete subsea production system, and associated equipment that includes 15 subsea trees in the first phase.

“We are delighted to be awarded a letter of intent by Equinor, which will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and beyond,” said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The work will be carried out at Aker Solutions’ locations in Fornebu, Tranby and Egersund, with additional deliveries from the UK and Brazil.

Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea. Breidablikk will be developed as a subsea field with a tie-back to the Grane platform.

The letter of intent is subject to Equinor and partners’ final investment decision later this year and a final approval of the project by Norwegian authorities.