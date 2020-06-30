Aker Solutions to deliver subsea production system for Equinor’s Askeladd

Aker Solutions has received a letter of intent from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the next phase of the Askeladd natural gas development in the Barents Sea in northern Norway.

The development of Askeladd Vest is phase two of the multi-phased Snøhvit gas development in the Barents Sea.

The scope of the expansion of the Askeladd field includes one template with a manifold and two subsea trees with associated control systems.

Aker Solutions said on Tuesday that it had estimated the value of the potential contract to be about NOK 400 million ($41.4Mn).

This is expected to be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.

Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said: “The Askeladd Vest subsea production system is based on our standard technology and products currently being delivered to several ongoing projects, including Johan Castberg, Troll phase three, Askeladd phase one and the recently awarded Breidablikk project”.

The contract will include deliveries from the company’s sites in Tranby, Egersund, and Ågotnes in Norway as well as Brazil, Malaysia, and the UK.

The contract award is subject to Equinor and partners’ approval and final investment decision later this year.

Last week, Aker Solutions also received a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system for the Breidablikk project in the North Sea.