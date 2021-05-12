Alfa Laval FSS scores Japanese LPG tanker trio deal

May 12, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Swedish company Alfa Laval has received an order for three units of the Alfa Laval FCM LPG systems that will be installed on three Japanese LPG carriers.

Courtesy of Alfa Laval

The low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) are developed in partnership with MAN Energy Solutions.

By selecting the FCM LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), owners of LPG carriers can combine their cargo handling system of choice with an LFSS.

The order of Alfa Laval FCM LPG systems was signed in December 2020 with Japanese company IMEX, which builds MAN Energy Solutions licensed engines in Japan as a subsidiary company of Hitachi Zosen.

Using LPG cargo as fuel reduces SOx emissions to near zero and provides easy compliance with the global sulphur cap.

Viktor Friberg, head of marine separation at Alfa Laval, said: “LPG as fuel is a new application with demonstrated challenges, such as the risk of interruptions and unplanned fuel changes if the filtration is insufficient to remove LPG’s impurities. The FCM LPG builds on Alfa Laval’s deep fuel treatment knowledge and our long history with engine applications, but it also works seamlessly with the shipowner’s chosen cargo handling system.”

“The FCM LPG can be adapted to the layout and routines of any cargo handling system,” explained Friberg. “This ensures complete integration and flawless operation – so the LPG carrier experiences the best of both worlds.”

The three FCM LPG modules will be delivered to IMEX beginning in the last quarter of 2021. After each engine is tested, it will be moved with the FCM LPG system to Sasaki Shipbuilding for installation.

“These will be the first ME-LGIP engines delivered for us by IMEX,” said Kjeld Aabo, director new technology 2-stroke at MAN Energy Solutions.

Alfa Laval is supporting a variety of fuel choices under the Fuel Conditioning Module (FCM) concept. LPG is an important fuel in its own right, but it also represents an important step on the path to ammonia.

“Ammonia is widely seen as the ideal fuel for tomorrow’s zero-carbon operations,” said Friberg. “Marine engines that run on ammonia will be available in less than three years, and Alfa Laval will be ready. Due to technical similarities between LPG and ammonia operation, the FCM LPG has been a powerful springboard for our ongoing development of an ammonia fuel supply system.”