Back to overview
Home Green Marine Damen and Alfa Laval to deepen cooperation on maritime energy efficiency

Damen and Alfa Laval to deepen cooperation on maritime energy efficiency

Collaboration
May 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Damen Shiprepair, part of Dutch shipbuilding giant Damen Shipyards Group, and Alfa Laval Benelux, part of Swedish marine technology company Alfa Laval, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to intensify their cooperation on energy efficiency in the maritime industry.

Courtesy of Damen

As disclosed, the collaboration focuses on identifying opportunities for sustainability improvements during the quotation and project phases of ship maintenance and refit. By combining Damen’s experience in these areas with Alfa Laval’s energy-saving technologies, the companies aim to make decarbonization upgrades a natural part of regular drydockings.

Michele Rivella, Sales Manager Sustainability at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, said: “Together, we can help owners take real steps towards IMO and EU sustainability targets. By integrating Alfa Laval’s solutions into our existing workflow, we create a smooth, efficient path for clients to make meaningful changes – without needing extra downtime.”

The cooperation also includes joint customer visits and shared events, Damen revealed, noting that both companies share a significant portion of their customer base, creating a “solid foundation for impactful results.”

Leo Peters, Manager Sustainability at Alfa Laval Benelux, stated: “Sustainability is at the core of our business, and Alfa Laval is developing solutions that support our customers in navigating the shift to net zero.”

David van Luijtelaar, Head of Marine Division Benelux, Alfa Laval, stressed: “This partnership allows us to deliver a suite of innovative solutions and technologies to help shipowners reduce emissions, adopt energy-saving measures, and meet environmental requirements – all through a trusted shipyard partner that shares our commitment to sustainable progress.”

In other recent news, Damen Shipyards Group completed the retrofit of four bulk carriers for BAM Shipping. Reportedly, the project involved the integration of a series of efficiency boosting technologies and is expected to lower the vessels’ fuel consumption and emissions.

The company also received a contract to construct new tugs for Germany-based tugboat operator Fairplay Towage under its ongoing fleet renewal program and agreed to deliver a second, all-electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 to the UAE-based Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster.

READ MORE

As for Alfa Laval, the company secured its first contract for the ammonia fuel supply system (FSS) that would be installed onboard seven ammonia dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers owned by Chinese shipowner Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM) and signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, the UK-based provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles