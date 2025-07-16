WinGD’s ammonia dual-fuel engine installed on EXMAR gas carrier newbuild

Back to overview
Vessels
July 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

“World’s first” oceangoing ammonia-powered gas carrier, currently under construction at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea, has been fitted with an ammonia two-stroke engine developed by Swiss marine power company WinGD.

Courtesy of WinGD

WinGD has delivered and installed its X52DF-A engine on the 46,000 cubic meter (cbm) LPG/ammonia carrier being built for Belgian shipping company EXMAR,

Once constructed, the vessel will be the first ammonia-fueled gas carrier in service, and the engine will be one of the first WinGD’s ammonia-fueled X-DF-A designs to enter commercial operation.

The 52-bore engine was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit (HHI-EMD) and installed on the first of four sister vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard for EXMAR.

WinGD said the results from its laboratory test engine runs were confirmed at the factory, with low emissions and efficient performance similar to diesel engines, “offering a robust solution for operators seeking to deploy ammonia fuel”.

WinGD’s Vice President of Research and Development, Sebastian Hensel, commented: “With such convincing results it is clear that ammonia fuel has a vital role to play in the decarbonisation of our industry. Working with trail-blazer partners like EXMAR has been essential in bringing this technology to market. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the clean-energy transition, delivering the innovative propulsion solutions the industry needs as it strives for a more sustainable future.”

Construction of the pioneering ammonia-powered vessel began in Ulsan on December 19, 2024.

Once completed, the newbuilding will feature a length of 190 meters and a width of 30.4 meters, with three cargo holds capable of transporting up to 46,000 cbm of liquefied gas, including LPG and ammonia.

It will also be equipped with various eco-friendly technologies, such as a shaft generator that produces electricity by utilizing the rotating shaft of the propulsion engine, and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

