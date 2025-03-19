Alfa Laval
Home Ammonia Alfa Laval secures 1st ammonia FSS contract in China

Alfa Laval secures 1st ammonia FSS contract in China

March 19, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish marine technology Alfa Laval has secured its first contract for the ammonia fuel supply system (FSS) that would be installed onboard seven ammonia dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers owned by Chinese shipowner Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM).

As informed, the system, FCM Ammonia, will be installed at a CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in China.

The first installation will be on three 25,000 cbm LPG/ammonia carriers, followed by four 41,000 cbm LPG/ammonia carriers. The first FCM Ammonia unit for TSM is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025, the company said.

According to Alfa Laval’s website, the fuel conditioning module—FCM Ammonia—includes fuel supply system, ammonia release mitigation system and fuel valves train.

With international shipping projected to more than double by 2050, the adoption of low-carbon fuels is crucial in the maritime industry’s pursuit of net zero emissions. Ammonia, recognized as a promising low-carbon fuel, is experiencing significant advances and increasing demand. Alfa Laval’s ammonia fuel supply system is said to be “another addition to a toolbox of solutions” that can accelerate the industry’s decarbonization efforts.

“Through research, product development, and strategic partnerships, we are building the solutions needed for a safe and efficient transition to low-carbon alternative fuels,” Peter Sahlen, Head of Marine Separation, Fuel Supply System & Heat Transfer, Alfa Laval, commented.

“Our deep experience with fuels like methanol and LPG has given us a head start with ammonia, and this first contract validates our commitment to driving decarbonization in shipping with reliable and innovative solutions.”

Last year, the Swedish company delivered two test fuel supply systems for ammonia-fueled engines, building on the partnership with Swiss engine designer WinGD.

