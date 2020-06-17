Alfa Laval inks deals to deliver PureBallast 3 to about 40 vessels

Image credit Navingo

Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval, specializing in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, has signed two frame agreements, running over the coming three years, for ballast water treatment systems.

The company said the deals comprise firm orders to deliver Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 to about 40 vessels, with options covering another 40 systems.

“We are proud to have secured these orders – especially in these challenging times,” says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

“This confirms PureBallast 3’s status as a market-leading solution, while also proving that our focus on business continuity has been successful. We have worked hard to ensure that we remain close to our customers and can support them when they need us, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.”

The value of the firm orders is approximately SEK 100 million ($10.6 million), including Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 systems and in some cases, also deck houses and booster pump units.

The company did not disclose the identity of shipowners behind the deals.

During the first quarter of 2020, demand for ballast water treatment systems continued to be high, while demand for scrubbers dwindled due to the drop in the oil prices and narrowing fuel price spread, Alfa Laval said in its Q1 report.

For the first quarter, Alfa Laval reported net sales of SEK 10.5 billion ($104 million), slightly higher than last year when net sales were SEK 10.1 billion.

Overall, adjusted gross profit was SEK 3.9 billion, against SEK 3.8 billion in Q1, 2019.

Orders received during the quarter equaled to SEK 11.8 billion, compared to SEK 12.2 billion a year earlier.

The company expects demand in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter due to the overall impact on the global markets from the pandemic.