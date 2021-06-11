All eyes on IMO MEPC 76

June 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

A key meeting of IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 76), set to adopt greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) cutting measures, has begun.

Opening the session, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlighted key amendments set for adoption, aimed at cutting the carbon intensity of ships by 40% by 2030.

Specifically, the MEPC will consider, with a view to adoption, draft amendments to the MARPOL convention that would require ships for a combined technical and an operational approach to reduce their carbon intensity.

IMO Secretary-General emphasized the need for IMO to timely deliver on the implementation of the IMO Initial Strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from shipping, which will ensure achieving the levels of ambition and providing a globally harmonized regulatory framework, in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The stakes are high, adoption of short-term measures at this session is crucial to our ability to deliver on the commitments we have made in our initial strategy,” Lim said.

“Let me be blunt, failure is not an option, as if we fail in our quest, it is not unreasonable to conclude that we run the risk of having unilateral or multilateral initiatives, but, I have full confidence that you will demonstrate that the IMO can be trusted to deliver on commitments it has already agreed,” he added.

The MEPC will also consider for adoption draft amendments to prohibit the use and carriage for use as fuel of heavy fuel oil by ships in Arctic waters; and draft amendments to the AFS Convention concerning controls on cybutryne.

The MEPC meets from 10 to 17 June in remote session.