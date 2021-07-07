Photo: Ever Given; Image credit: SCA

Back to overview
Home Green marine All eyes on Suez Canal: Ever Given heads toward Port Said as it braces to depart the waterway
Premium

All eyes on Suez Canal: Ever Given heads toward Port Said as it braces to depart the waterway

July 7, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

After over three months of being seized in the Suez Canal, the 20,000 TEU containership Ever Given is underway using engine, heading towards the Port of Said.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

Would you like to read on?
Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now!

Log in Yes, I want premium content

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG