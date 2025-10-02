Back to overview
Home Subsea Allseas and DOF win contracts for pipeline renewal in Singapore

Allseas and DOF win contracts for pipeline renewal in Singapore

Infrastructure
October 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore-headquartered Aster, a provider of energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast Asia, has awarded contracts to Allseas and DOF Group, as well as other partners, for engineering and rejuvenation of direct tanker-to-refinery crude oil transfer infrastructure.

Source: Allseas

Aster is investing $125 million to rejuvenate its single buoy mooring (SBM) and SBM pipeline infrastructure, an offshore facility located offshore around 5.1 kilometers from the company’s assets on Bukom island.

In a separate announcement, Allseas reported that its scope covers installation and commissioning activities for pipeline infrastructure connecting the offshore facility to the onshore refinery and storage hub.

The work will be carried out by the company’s shallow-water construction barge Sandpiper.

Matthijs Groenewegen, Allseas Vice President Projects, said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this key infrastructure project, and look forward to working together with Aster to ensure safe and efficient delivery. With more than 40 years of pipeline installation experience, Allseas is expanding its footprint in Asia to support the region’s critical energy infrastructure build.”

According to Aster, Bukom is a strategic hub for Singapore’s refining and petrochemical sector, with the SBM enabling large tankers to transfer crude oil directly to the onshore refinery and storage facilities via a subsea pipeline. The rejuvenation forms part of a wider investment to enhance the energy infrastructure.

The move is set to improve operational efficiency by streamlining logistics through relieving existing jetty capacity demand, which will enable Aster’s future growth plans to rejuvenate its refinery and condensate splitter unit.

“We believe that robust infrastructure is the backbone of economic progress. The upgraded SBM pipeline is projected to provide more than 20 years of reliable service, supporting Singapore’s growth, competitiveness, and laying the groundwork for continued economic development of Singapore as a vital energy and logistics hub,” said Mashhad Dohadwala, Aster’s Director for Projects & Technology.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles