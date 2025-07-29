Allseas-Boskalis team wins €1.2B Taiwan offshore pipeline deal
July 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Allseas and Boskalis have secured a €1.2 billion contract through their 50:50 consortium with CPC Corporation Taiwan for the design and installation of a 36-inch offshore natural gas pipeline.

Source: Allseas

According to Allseas, the new YT2 pipeline will span approximately 232 kilometers, running parallel to the existing line. It will link the Yongan LNG terminal in southwest Taiwan with the Tongxiao transfer station in the northwest, aiming to boost gas supply capacity in northern Taiwan and support the country’s energy transition strategy.

The scope of work includes engineering, construction, installation, and pre-commissioning of the pipeline, as well as trenching, two landfalls, backfilling, and 34 crossings over existing and planned infrastructure.

Allseas said that it would handle pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses, using two of its pipelay vessels.

Boskalis is said to take on landfalls and microtunnelling, in addition to nearshore and offshore trenching, backfilling, and rock installation for the pipeline crossings. The company will deploy two large hopper dredgers, a backhoe dredger, and a subsea rock installation vessel.

“By delivering this project in close co-operation with CPC Corporation Taiwan, the consortium will play a key role in enhancing the reliability and security of natural gas supply for the region,” Allseas said.

“Project execution is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.”

Just recently, Allseas’ Lorelay completed offshore pipelaying for the Port of Rotterdam CO2 Transport Hub and Offshore Storage (Porthos) project, the first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

