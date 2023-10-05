Allseas wins pipelay contract for BP’s ‘biggest project’

October 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK energy giant BP has awarded Allseas with a contract to perform the subsea pipelay scope for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Source: Allseas

The contract includes the installation of circa 75 kilometers outstanding on the two 16-inch export pipelines with field termination assemblies (FTAs) in water depths of between 1,500 and 2,800 meters and four 10-inch CRA infield lines with FTAs up two kilometers long in 2,800 meters of water.

Allseas will carry out the offshore pipelay works in early December using its construction vessel Pioneering Spirit, with installation support set to be provided by the construction support vessel (CSV) Oceanic.

The commercial and engineering teams of the two companies evaluated the technical feasibility of installing the pipelines and subsea structures, which were originally designed for installation with a J-lay solution.

To install the 10 FTAs, Pioneering Spirit will be fitted with a special 1,000-tonne J-mode installation frame, designed in-house and built at Allseas’ Heijningen fabrication yard in the Netherlands.

“This agreement demonstrates both our willingness and ability to take on highly complex and pipelay projects with fast-track planning and execution scopes,” said Pieter Heerema, Chief Executive of Allseas.

“We are excited to work with bp on this project, this opportunity re-establishes the partnership between our two companies and creates a platform on which to grow and strengthen future collaboration between bp and Allseas.”

As previously reported, BP sees the GTA gas development as “the biggest project” in its portfolio, which has “enough gas to support production for at least 20 years.”

The project is located around 40 kilometers offshore on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.