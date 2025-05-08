Back to overview
Home Subsea BP taps Oceaneering for subsea work on giant gas field

BP taps Oceaneering for subsea work on giant gas field

Project & Tenders
May 8, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Texas-headquartered subsea engineering and applied technology player Oceaneering has got hold of a multi-year subsea assignment on BP’s natural gas field offshore Mauritania and Senegal, said to be the biggest project in the UK-headquartered energy giant’s portfolio.

The GTA hub, including a floating LNG vessel; Source: BP

BP Mauritania Investments, a subsidiary of the British oil major, has hired Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) to provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field, which achieved first liquified natural gas (LNG) production earlier this year.

Commenting on this, Ben Laura, Oceaneering’s Chief Operating Officer, remarked: “Oceaneering has a track record of safely providing inspection, maintenance, and repair solutions globally.

“We believe that our expertise in delivering high-quality subsea solutions in harsh environments, utilizing our advanced products and services, was a key element to winning this contract. We look forward to supporting BP’s operations in this field.”

The initial contract duration is three years, with two one-year options to extend. Thanks to this long-term deal, one of Oceaneering’s multi-purpose vessels outfitted with two work-class ROVs will support the work, which will also include project management, engineering, and integration services provided by the U.S. firm’s local and international personnel.

While engineering and pre-mobilization activities have begun, field operations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2025. BP is the operator with a 56% interest, with Kosmos Energy (27%), Petrosen (10%), and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) (7%), as the firm’s partners in the GTA project.

The LNG production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 came less than a month after Golar LNG’s floating LNG (FLNG) Gimi received feed gas from the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) GTA situated approximately 40 kilometers offshore.

Oceaneering has tucked a revenue of $675 million in the first quarter of 2025 under its belt, representing a 13% uptick year over year, thanks to high ROV utilization and vessel activity.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles