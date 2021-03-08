Altera takes delivery of sixth LNG-fueled shuttle tanker

March 8, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Altera Infrastructure, previously known as Teekay Offshore, has taken delivery of its latest LNG-fueled shuttle tanker, Altera Wind.

Courtesy of Altera Infrastructure

The company noted in a brief statement that it is the sixth and last vessel in the series built by the South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries yard.

The yard named the 103,000-dwt vessel in August last year.

The six vessels in the series have been constructed based on Altera’s E-shuttle design. They use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel as well as recovered volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as a secondary fuel.

Each vessel also features battery packs for flexible power distribution and blackout precention.

The company’s fifth LNG-fueled DP2 shuttle tanker, the Altera Wave has already been delivered. The vessel has already arrived in Norway’s North Sea.

The vessels will join Altera’s contract of affreightment (CoA) shuttle tanker portfolio in the North Sea.