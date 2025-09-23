Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Amogy forges new partnership to advance ammonia-powered solutions in Singapore

Amogy forges new partnership to advance ammonia-powered solutions in Singapore

Collaboration
September 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

U.S. ammonia-to-power solutions provider Amogy has partnered with research and development agency A*STAR to explore the development and deployment of ammonia-based technologies in Singapore.

Courtesy of Amogy

To this end, Amogy and A*STAR signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim to explore opportunities for piloting ammonia-to-power systems on Jurong Island.

The collaboration is said to be in line with A*STAR’s efforts in sustainable energy and chemicals, as the agency intends to provide expertise in safety and standards, assess costs and sustainability, and develop new technologies to help scale ammonia-to-power systems safely and effectively.

In addition to demonstrating ammonia-to-power systems on Jurong Island, the partnership is expected to include joint research and development on advanced ammonia-cracking catalyst technologies and the development of digital tools and workforce training for system integration and scale-up.

“We are excited to partner with A*STAR to demonstrate the potential of ammonia-powered technology in Singapore,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “This collaboration marks an important step toward advancing decarbonization in critical sectors such as data centers and heavy industry, while contributing to Singapore’s leadership in driving towards a low-carbon future.”

Related Article

Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC), A*STAR, added: “A*STAR looks forward to our partnership with Amogy to support Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy and our own efforts in sustainable energy and chemicals.

“By advancing technologies for low- or zero-carbon ammonia for power generation and bunkering, we can help pave the way to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries. I look forward to programme outcomes that will contribute substantively to Amogy’s and Singapore’s economic and sustainability goals.”

Just recently, Amogy joined forces with compatriot science, technology, and engineering company KBR to advance ammonia-to-hydrogen solutions.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles